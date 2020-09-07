AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

RCEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Sunday, August 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

RCEL traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,448. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $55.35. The company has a market cap of $576.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the first quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S by 87.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

