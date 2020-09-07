Avidity Partners Management LP Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Avidity Partners Management LP decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 0.08% of McKesson worth $19,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 41,302.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 92,931 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in McKesson by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 627,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 44,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra decreased their price target on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

MCK traded down $1.89 on Monday, hitting $152.43. 1,095,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,355. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.90 and a 200-day moving average of $146.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

