Avidity Partners Management LP Takes $7.26 Million Position in 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,000. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of 1life Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Strs Ohio bought a new position in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $88,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $278,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $21,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONEM. SVB Leerink began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. 1life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,799. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1life Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,200.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 33,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $967,695.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,020,779.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,253 shares of company stock valued at $17,936,265.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

