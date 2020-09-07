Avidity Partners Management LP Takes $7.09 Million Position in Akouos Inc (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Akouos Inc (NASDAQ:AKUS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akouos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Akouos in the 2nd quarter valued at $928,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akouos in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,496,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Akouos in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,913,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Akouos in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,713,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKUS shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of AKUS stock traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $22.76. 65,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,252. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08. Akouos Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($11.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.46) by ($5.68). On average, analysts expect that Akouos Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

