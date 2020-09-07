Avidity Partners Management LP Takes $36.12 Million Position in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,076,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,119,000. Arvinas comprises about 2.3% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,563 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,581,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after purchasing an additional 312,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,839,000 after purchasing an additional 176,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 380,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

In other Arvinas news, Director Timothy M. Shannon purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.26 per share, with a total value of $60,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $34,489.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,114.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

ARVN stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.61. 295,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market cap of $965.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.06. Arvinas Inc has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 182.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

