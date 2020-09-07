Avidity Partners Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,800 shares during the quarter. ChemoCentryx makes up about 2.4% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.94% of ChemoCentryx worth $37,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,165,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,946,000 after purchasing an additional 919,214 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 30.6% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,176,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,828,000 after purchasing an additional 977,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 62.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,472 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 33.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,550,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,195,000 after purchasing an additional 390,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet raised ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 49,258 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $2,656,483.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,541 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $2,183,519.10. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 109,788 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,289,599 shares of company stock worth $75,130,117 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCXI traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.55. 550,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,572. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average is $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.06 and a beta of 1.74.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $49.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

