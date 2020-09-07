Avidity Partners Management LP Raises Position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics accounts for about 1.9% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 0.26% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $29,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.53. 2,033,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $78.93.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.23.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 29,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $2,240,677.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $7,979,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,884 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

