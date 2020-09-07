Avidity Partners Management LP Raises Holdings in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 641,500 shares during the quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP owned 1.43% of Coherus Biosciences worth $18,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $82,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

In related news, Director Mats Wahlstrom sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $3,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $96,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,497 shares of company stock worth $4,810,497. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHRS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 747,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,276. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.95. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.33 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 139.51% and a net margin of 37.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

