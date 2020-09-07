Avidity Partners Management LP Purchases New Shares in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,612,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,404,000. Avantor comprises about 1.8% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of Avantor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $747,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,159.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $300,395,567.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,007,477 shares of company stock worth $800,120,976 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

AVTR traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.21. 2,941,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,338,787. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.05. Avantor Inc has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

