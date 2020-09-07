Avidity Partners Management LP Purchases New Position in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,028,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,329,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRVL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 422,205 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVL traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 78,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,017. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $403.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRVL shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

