Avidity Partners Management LP Purchases New Position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 274,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,158,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 55.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,519. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.65. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $105.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 178.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 7,158 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $537,136.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,327.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 65,088 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $4,942,131.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,509.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,246 shares of company stock worth $23,578,888. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

