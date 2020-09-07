Avidity Partners Management LP Purchases 82,100 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 164.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 5.3% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 0.12% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $82,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.46.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.48, for a total value of $1,507,682.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,915,563.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total transaction of $36,929,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,582,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 174,567 shares of company stock valued at $106,504,249 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded up $2.96 on Monday, hitting $580.36. 715,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,672. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $619.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.