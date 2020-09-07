Avidity Partners Management LP Purchases 3,598,700 Shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)

Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,426,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598,700 shares during the quarter. Kadmon makes up about 2.1% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 3.76% of Kadmon worth $32,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KDMN traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,048,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,105.49% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KDMN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

