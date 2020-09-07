Avidity Partners Management LP Makes New Investment in Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 620,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,426,000. Vir Biotechnology comprises about 1.6% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.53% of Vir Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $96,000.

VIR stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,141. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIR. Barclays raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $138,045.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $411,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,490.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,981,869 over the last ninety days.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

