Avidity Partners Management LP Makes New Investment in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 418,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,000. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.71% of Intellia Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,486,000 after purchasing an additional 768,947 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,209,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,814,000 after purchasing an additional 776,887 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,311,444.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $117,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,845 shares of company stock worth $581,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.12. 1,124,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,661. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $25.56.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTLA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

