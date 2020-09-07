Avidity Partners Management LP Makes New $20.27 Million Investment in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 738,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,000. Iovance Biotherapeutics accounts for about 1.3% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.50% of Iovance Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. BidaskClub raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,935. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

