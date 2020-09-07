Avidity Partners Management LP Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 97,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in Zogenix by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 247,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zogenix by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,112,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,074,000 after buying an additional 172,010 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Zogenix by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 886,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,955,000 after buying an additional 371,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.06. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Zogenix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.