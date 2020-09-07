Avidity Partners Management LP Makes New $17.24 Million Investment in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 325,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,325,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,021,000 after buying an additional 5,375,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,675,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,358,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,802,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,826,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,066 shares in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZN traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.58. 4,610,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838,957. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $140.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

