Avidity Partners Management LP Makes New $14.57 Million Investment in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)

Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 589,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,572,000. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 1.28% of Arcus Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 614.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCUS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.04. 658,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,496. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $37.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.39). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCUS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

