Avidity Partners Management LP Invests $68.96 Million in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,000. Baxter International comprises 4.4% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Baxter International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Baxter International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,835,000 after purchasing an additional 40,723 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $1,901,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Baxter International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $3,659,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in Baxter International by 72.7% during the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,740 shares of company stock worth $7,560,833 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,143,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,148. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

