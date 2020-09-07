Avidity Partners Management LP Invests $46.58 Million in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 817,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,580,000. Hologic comprises 3.0% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,628,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 378,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.24. 2,627,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,030. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $73.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.26.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

