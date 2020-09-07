Avidity Partners Management LP Invests $14.39 Million in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,438,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,394,000. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 1.11% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,820.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ADAP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 443,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,879. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 5,687.30%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gavin Wood purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $53,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Lunger sold 4,823 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $44,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,387 shares of company stock worth $94,026. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.