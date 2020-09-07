Avidity Partners Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 0.22% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $17,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASND. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.4% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,914,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,473,000 after buying an additional 729,613 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,710,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $225,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,867,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,264,000 after purchasing an additional 614,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 351,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,570,000 after purchasing an additional 100,416 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASND. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.34. 214,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,507. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 0.87. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $158.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,130.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

