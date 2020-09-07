Avidity Partners Management LP Has $80.75 Million Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,500 shares during the quarter. Biohaven Pharmaceutical comprises 5.2% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $80,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 105.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,003,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,307,000 after buying an additional 3,082,031 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 102.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,118,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,120,000 after buying an additional 1,578,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after buying an additional 562,071 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,197,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,793,000 after buying an additional 551,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.35. 485,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,984. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $78.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.78) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Tilton sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $3,503,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 58,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $4,394,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,561.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,062 shares of company stock worth $59,330,808 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.55.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

