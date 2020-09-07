Avidity Partners Management LP Has $28.72 Million Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 173.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 559,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,700 shares during the quarter. Esperion Therapeutics makes up 1.8% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $28,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 17.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,303,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,104,000 after purchasing an additional 265,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 541,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,652. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $76.98.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $2.19. The business had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.86% and a negative return on equity of 271.49%. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21557.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

