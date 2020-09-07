Avidity Partners Management LP Cuts Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Avidity Partners Management LP cut its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,674,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,149,846 shares during the quarter. Dynavax Technologies comprises about 1.5% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 2.44% of Dynavax Technologies worth $23,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 175,617 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 244.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 31,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.88. 4,927,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,150. The firm has a market cap of $534.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.95. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 386.93% and a negative return on equity of 372.34%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DVAX. ValuEngine cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 50,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $554,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,379.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

