Avidity Partners Management LP Buys Shares of 600,000 Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,748,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,395,000 after buying an additional 1,048,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,704,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,413,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 74,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 113,677 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.47. 1,571,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,589. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Editas Medicine Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $72,440.16. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,178.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,976 shares of company stock worth $522,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

