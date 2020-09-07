Avidity Partners Management LP Buys Shares of 156,266 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 156,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,332,000. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,549,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,589 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,237,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,283,000 after buying an additional 864,661 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,116,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,637,000 after buying an additional 406,765 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,797,864.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after buying an additional 251,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $10,004,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 48,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $2,735,009.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,771.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,294,519.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,330 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,508 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

NASDAQ DCPH traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 356,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,830. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. On average, analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.