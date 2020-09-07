Avidity Partners Management LP Buys Shares of 1,478,699 Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF)

Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,478,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,700,000. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Surface Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 25.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 26,802 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 38.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 188,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth about $138,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SURF traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 976,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.12. Surface Oncology Inc has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $241.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.49.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surface Oncology Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SURF. ValuEngine downgraded Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Surface Oncology in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

