Avidity Partners Management LP Buys New Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 366,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,349,000. Syneos Health makes up approximately 1.4% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of Syneos Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYNH. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,417,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,289,000 after acquiring an additional 105,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,862,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,409,000 after buying an additional 89,055 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,395,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after buying an additional 405,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 973,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,385,000 after buying an additional 60,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 151,494.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,720,000 after buying an additional 955,933 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director John M. Dineen purchased 8,691 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.11 per share, with a total value of $513,725.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,050.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 10,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $669,505.23. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,722. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.54.

SYNH traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.97. The stock had a trading volume of 457,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,389. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.69. Syneos Health Inc has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

