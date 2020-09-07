Avidity Partners Management LP Buys New Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,527,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,636,000. Syndax Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.5% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.98. 125,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Citigroup raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. HC Wainwright cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

