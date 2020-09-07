Avidity Partners Management LP Buys 207,900 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,900 shares during the period. Axsome Therapeutics accounts for 2.1% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 1.09% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $33,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after buying an additional 94,404 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 135.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

AXSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.30.

NASDAQ AXSM traded down $2.79 on Monday, reaching $68.34. The company had a trading volume of 554,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average is $76.48. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 777 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $59,549.28. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Coleman acquired 650 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.50 per share, with a total value of $51,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.