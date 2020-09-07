Avidity Partners Management LP Boosts Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences comprises 1.4% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $22,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 592.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 327.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,194,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

NASDAQ NBIX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,989. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 1.22. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $225,385.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,761.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,304 shares of company stock worth $1,546,712 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.