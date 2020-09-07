Avidity Partners Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,710,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth $97,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth $97,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of RPRX traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.78. 1,089,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

In related news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne bought 1,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,524,500 shares of company stock worth $126,686,000.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

