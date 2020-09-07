Avidity Partners Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 164,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 0.39% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,124,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Johnson & Johnson bought 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,325,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Shares of FUSN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,719. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.55.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($2.49). Analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

