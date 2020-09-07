Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDMO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

CDMO stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $384.05 million, a PE ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $25,339.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at $72,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

