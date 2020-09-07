Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stake Raised by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,685,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877,575 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 1.93% of Autoliv worth $108,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 377.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 22.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 265.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Autoliv stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $77.83. 341,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,915. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Autoliv Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.90.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALV. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

