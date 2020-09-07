Aurora (AOA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $20.46 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 49.9% against the dollar. One Aurora token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Kucoin, CoinEgg and Bitinka. Aurora has a total market cap of $41.72 million and approximately $20.46 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00045324 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.54 or 0.05126034 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00035079 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00052783 BTC.

About Aurora

AOA is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bitinka, Kucoin and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

