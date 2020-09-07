Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 109.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292,599 shares during the period. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.6% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 1.96% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $40,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,495,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 327,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 260,631 shares during the period. 46.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

AUPH stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.71. 1,101,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,708. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 48,648.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

