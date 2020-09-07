Auctus Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 41.3% against the US dollar. Auctus has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and approximately $87,108.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00045427 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $522.06 or 0.05122483 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00035060 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00052752 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,634 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,498,295 tokens. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.