AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.3% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 153,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $2,082,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 145,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 818,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,758,000 after acquiring an additional 52,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 589.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 244,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 208,733 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.42. 44,835,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,932,806. The stock has a market cap of $209.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.