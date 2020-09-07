Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ATRI stock opened at $643.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.12. Atrion has a 52-week low of $579.00 and a 52-week high of $846.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $649.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $653.73.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 22.70%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atrion by 4.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 172,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 25,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atrion by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Atrion by 50.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

