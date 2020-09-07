ATN (ATN) 1-Day Volume Tops $11,189.00

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. ATN has a market capitalization of $773,048.52 and $11,189.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ATN has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ATN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, BigONE, Hotbit and Allcoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00043938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.64 or 0.01713532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00213331 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00168931 BTC.

About ATN

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . The official website for ATN is atn.io

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Hotbit, BigONE and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

