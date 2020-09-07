Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,660 shares during the period. Atlassian accounts for 1.1% of Holocene Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.56% of Atlassian worth $122,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $2,883,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $6,296,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,599. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,510.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.96. Atlassian Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $199.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.49.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.25.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

