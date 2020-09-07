Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Yield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on Atlantica Yield and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of Atlantica Yield stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92. Atlantica Yield has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $255.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Atlantica Yield by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atlantica Yield by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 25,995 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Atlantica Yield by 78.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 133,655 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Atlantica Yield by 159.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 27,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Atlantica Yield by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

