Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATTO. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Atento from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Atento from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

NYSE:ATTO opened at $9.89 on Friday. Atento has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $148.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.56. Atento had a negative return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $314.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atento will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Atento during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 40.1% during the second quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 332,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449 shares during the last quarter.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

