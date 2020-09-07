At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) will report $377.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $392.00 million and the lowest is $366.50 million. At Home Group posted sales of $318.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

HOME stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. 4,433,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742,771. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $964.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

In other At Home Group news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $785,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $417,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,332 shares of company stock worth $6,136,912 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on At Home Group (HOME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.