ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. cut shares of ASML from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $383.60.

ASML stock opened at $367.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.90. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $402.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in ASML by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $531,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

