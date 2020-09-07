Asian Fintech (AFIN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.00

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded up 308.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Asian Fintech has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Asian Fintech token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Crex24 and LATOKEN. Asian Fintech has a market cap of $1.15 million and $5.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00118966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00043934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.01697553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00213317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00168359 BTC.

Asian Fintech Token Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin . The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io . Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

