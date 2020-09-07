Arqma (ARQ) Price Reaches $0.0110 on Major Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $69,555.37 and $60,270.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last week, Arqma has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,216.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.36 or 0.03409887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.73 or 0.02189914 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00469871 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00789107 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011770 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00599947 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00049628 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 12,365,030 coins and its circulating supply is 6,320,487 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

